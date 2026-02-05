English actor Jason Statham made his acting debut with Guy Ritchie’s iconic crime comedy Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998 and has since built an impressive career, especially in the high-octane action genre. Over the years, he has starred in major franchises and popular films such as The Transporter, Fast & Furious, The Expendables, The Mechanic, The Meg, Wrath of Man, and the more recent 2025 release A Working Man.

Now, Jason Statham has returned to the big screen with his latest theatrical release, Shelter. Nearing the end of its first week in cinemas, the action thriller has earned $14.8 million worldwide and currently ranks among the top ten highest-grossing films of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo. As audience reactions continue to pour in, here’s a look at Shelter’s current IMDb user rating, and how it compares with Jason Statham’s last five films on the platform.

Shelter vs. Jason Statham’s Last Five Films – IMDb Rating Comparison

At the time of writing, Shelter holds an IMDb rating of 6.5/10. For context, let’s take a look at how Jason Statham’s last five films are currently rated on IMDb:

A Working Man (2025): 5.7/10 The Beekeeper (2024): 6.3/10 The Expendables 4 (2023): 4.8/10 Meg 2: The Trench (2023): 5/10 Fast X (2023): 5.7/10

With a current 6.5/10 IMDb rating, Shelter stands as Jason Statham’s highest-rated film among his last six releases on the platform, outscoring The Beekeeper and comfortably outperforming recent franchise films such as Fast X and The Expendables 4. Based on IMDb user score, the film is currently receiving a stronger overall audience response than several of Jason Statham’s recent films. While the rating may continue to fluctuate as more users register their votes, Shelter has so far emerged as an improvement in audience rating for the action star.

How Shelter Compares to Jason Statham’s Highest-Rated IMDb Film

While Shelter currently holds a 6.5/10 IMDb rating, it’s rated well below Snatch, Jason Statham’s current highest-rated film on the platform, which boasts an 8.2/10 score. That said, based on IMDb user ratings, Shelter still emerges as his best-received release in recent years.

Shelter: Director, Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film follows a reclusive former government operative (played by Jason Statham) living all alone on a remote Scottish island. His quiet life takes an interesting turn after he rescues a young girl (played by Bodhi Rae Breathnach), inviting dangerous people from his past back into his life and forcing him into a brutal struggle for survival.

