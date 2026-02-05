When Disney’s buddy-cop comedy Zootopia hit theaters in 2016, it performed quite well both critically and commercially, finishing its global run with an impressive $1.024 billion (as per Box Office Mojo). While the original was undeniably a major success, few could have predicted just how dramatically its sequel, Zootopia 2, would raise the bar.

Fast forward to the 2025 sequel Zootopia 2, which has gone on to outgross its predecessor by a staggering margin of nearly 74%. With a current worldwide haul of $1.778 billion, the sequel now ranks as the ninth-highest-grossing movie of all time. Moreover, it’s also the second-highest-grossing animated film ever, trailing only Ne Zha 2, which earned a massive $2.260 billion globally.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

North America: $409.9 million

International: $1.369 billion

Worldwide: $1.778 billion

The film’s dominance becomes even clearer when placed alongside other modern blockbusters. James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel Avatar: Fire and Ash, which currently sits at $1.416 billion, trails Zootopia 2 by roughly $362 million. A closer look at the sequel’s box office breakdown reveals that North America and China have emerged as its two biggest revenue-generating territories. That raises the key question: which market truly holds the edge, and how do the top ten global markets stack up overall? Let’s break down the numbers.

Zootopia 2 – Top 10 Biggest Markets

At the time of writing, below are the highest-grossing global territories for Zootopia 2, based on data from Box Office Mojo. The list includes both domestic and international markets:

China: $631.2 million North America: $409.9 million Japan: $90 million France: $74.6 million South Korea: $56.3 million Germany: $48.6 million U.K.: $43.6 million Mexico: $40.2 million Australia: $27.9 million Brazil: $24.6 million

(Taiwan narrowly misses the top ten with $23.3 million.)

Based on the above numbers, China has clearly emerged as Zootopia 2’s biggest market. With a box office total of $631.2 million, it has earned $221.3 million more than North America, which stands at $409.9 million. In other words, China’s haul is approximately 54% higher than the U.S. and Canada combined, making it the single largest contributor to the film’s global success.

Outside these two dominant markets, Japan ranks as the strongest international territory, followed by steady performances from major European markets like France, Germany, and the U.K. Overall, the figures provide a clear snapshot of how the film’s global earnings are distributed across key regions.

Zootopia 2: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Can Sam Raimi Overtake Tim Burton To Enter Top 10 Highest-Grossing Directors?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News