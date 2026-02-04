The box office prospects remain challenging for Mercy, the AI-centric sci-fi thriller starring Chris Pratt. After experiencing a decline in its second weekend, the film has struggled to sustain momentum. Mixed critical reception has offered limited support to the film’s long-term theatrical legs.

After ten days in theaters, the Timur Bekmambetov-directed film has grossed $41.2 million worldwide and is currently tracking toward a finish in the $65 million range, provided it maintains a steady performance across domestic and international markets. Reaching that figure would allow Mercy to slightly exceed its estimated $63 million production budget.

However, achieving break-even and profitability remains unlikely, as the film would need approximately $157.5 million in global box office receipts to break even, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule.

Mercy Experiences A Box Office Slump

Despite its modest performance, Mercy currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2026, trailing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which has earned $53.8 million globally. Its ranking, however, could change as newer releases enter the market, including Sam Raimi’s Send Help, which has already grossed $28.6 million worldwide.

As its theatrical run continues, Mercy is approaching the worldwide box-office total of a critically acclaimed sci-fi horror movie featuring Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh. We’re talking about Alex Garland’s 2018 film Annihilation. Below is a look at how much money Mercy would need to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Mercy vs. Annihilation – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Mercy and Annihilation stack up at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Mercy – Box Office Summary

North America: $19.6 million

International: $21.6 million

Worldwide: $41.2 million

Annihilation – Box Office Summary

North America: $32.7 million

International: $10.3 million

Worldwide: $43 million

The above numbers reflect contrasting box office patterns. Annihilation collected most of its revenue from North America, while Mercy has posted a more even domestic and international split. With less than $2 million separating their worldwide totals, Mercy is well-positioned to edge past Annihilation, though the two films followed very different theatrical trajectories.

Mercy Plot

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, the sci-fi thriller is set in the near future and follows a detective (Chris Pratt), who is accused of killing his wife. He is forced to stand trial before an AI judge (Rebecca Ferguson). With only 90 minutes to prove his innocence, he must challenge the machine he once championed before it delivers a final verdict.

Mercy – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Send Help Box Office: Send Help Box Office: Beats Greenland 2: Migration, Soon To Enter Top 3 Worldwide Grossers Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News