Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, continues its dominant domestic box office run as it closes in on the second-highest-grossing Hunger Games film in North America. With its cumulative earnings climbing, Avatar 3 is also on track to break into the all-time top 50 domestic grossers, and to do that, it must beat this Hunger Games movie. It will solidify Fire and Ash as one of the biggest domestic theatrical successes of the modern era. Scroll below for the deets.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s box office collection on day 46 in North America

Avatar 3 has finally slowed down at the domestic box office. The film has dropped to #4 in the domestic box office rankings on this Monday, its 46th day. James Cameron’s sci-fi flick collected $389k on day 46, down by 36.4% from last Monday. Therefore, after 46 days, the domestic total for the film has reached $386.6 million. It is on track to cross the $400 million milestone, and it is expected to happen only this upcoming weekend.

How much more is needed to beat The Hunger Games domestically?

The Hunger Games is the first film in its popular and successful Hollywood franchise. It catapulted Jennifer Lawrence into worldwide fame, and the first film’s success led to two sequels and one spin-off. Released in 2012, it is the second-highest-grossing Hunger Games movie at the domestic box office. The film grossed $408.01 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run and ranked as the 50th-highest-grossing film of all time in North America.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is around $21 million away from catching up to The Hunger Games and breaking into the all-time top 50 grossers at the domestic box office. According to reports, Avatar 3 is tracking to end its domestic run with earnings of around $420 million to $430 million. Hence, it will surely beat The Hunger Games and break into the top 50.

How does Avatar 3 stack up against the Hunger Games movies in North America?

Avatar 3 has beaten the domestic box office hauls of three Hunger Games movies, including Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2. It is only behind The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire at the box office in North America.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – $424.6 million The Hunger Games – $408.0 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $337.1 million The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 – $337.1 million The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 – $281.7 million The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – $166.3 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently the 58th highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. From Frozen to Jurassic Park and The Hunger Games, several blockbusters are between Avatar 3 and the top 50 grossers. Globally, James Cameron‘s film has collected $1.4 billion so far and has been in theaters since December 19, 2025.

