Sydney Sweeney starrer The Housemaid is steadily climbing the global box office and is now targeting this 80s classic R-rated thriller featuring the MCU star Michael Douglas. After crossing a major global milestone, the R-rated thriller is inching closer to the all-time top 75 grossers among thrillers and suspense movies. Scroll below for the numbers.

The Housemaid’s box office performance so far

The unexpected twist and the gripping plot surely helped the film earn such notable milestones at the box office. It has been performing far better than the tentpole movies released in 2025. In North America, the R-rated film’s domestic total has hit $120.9 million in 46 days, including $263k gross this Monday.

Internationally, The Housemaid has collected an estimated $16.4 million across 70 markets on its 6th weekend [via trade analyst Luiz Fernando]. It is holding strong at the overseas box office and has hit the $195 million milestone internationally. Allied to the $120.9 million [Via Box Office Mojo] domestic cume, the worldwide total has reached $315.9 million. It is on par with the global total for Final Destination: Bloodlines and will soon overtake it.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $120.9 million

International – $195 million

Worldwide – $315.9 million

Set to beat the 80s classic R-rated thriller, Fatal Attraction, worldwide

Fatal Attraction is an ’80s classic erotic thriller featuring Michael Douglas, best known to modern audiences as Hank Pym in the MCU. The 1987 classic grossed $320.1 million worldwide on an estimated budget of only $14 million. It was a massive box office success.

The Housemaid is less than $6 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Fatal Attraction. It will mark a notable generational box-office crossover between contemporary thrillers and one of Hollywood’s most influential R-rated hits.

The Sydney Sweeney-starrer is edging closer to breaking into the all-time top 75 grossers worldwide among thrillers and suspense movies. According to The Numbers, Fatal Attraction is at #76, and after surpassing it, The Housemaid will achieve that rank. To break into the top 75, it must surpass The Conjuring 2’s worldwide haul. The Housemaid was released on December 19 alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash. It premiered on premium digital and premium video-on-demand yesterday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Send Help Box Office: Send Help Box Office: Beats Greenland 2: Migration, Soon To Enter Top 3 Worldwide Grossers Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News