Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams, has landed in the top five among 2026 releases worldwide. It opened with strong box-office numbers, and the film continues its run, staying at #1 even on Monday. It has surpassed the global haul of Greenland 2: Migration and now aims for Primate for a spot in the top 3. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Send Help’s box office collection in the US after 4 days

The original R-rated horror film by Sam Raimi collected a solid $1.4 million on its first Monday in the US, down 69.5% from Sunday. It is less than 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s $1.9 million first Monday gross at the North American box office, but it was a sequel, and this is an original script. After four days of domestic run, the collection has hit $20.5 million.

On track to hit $30 million worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Send Help collected $8.09 million at the overseas box office in its opening weekend. The film’s overseas collection in its debut weekend was a bit underwhelming, but it can bounce back in the upcoming weeks. Anyway, adding domestic and overseas grosses, the film’s worldwide total has hit $28.6 million in four days. It is on track to cross $30 million very soon.

Surpasses Greenland 2: Migration’s global haul & now eyes set on Primate

Greenland 2: Migration is also a survival thriller and the sequel to Greenland. The post-apocalyptic film starring Gerard Butler has grossed $24.6 million worldwide to date. It is still running in some parts in the US and overseas. It has been a sloppy January, and Greenland 2: Migration was the 4th highest-grossing film of 2026.

Send Help has surpassed the global haul of Greenland 2: Migration to become the new 4th-highest-grossing film of 2026. Its next target is this year’s first horror flick, Primate, and its global haul. For the record, Primate has collected $36.4 million worldwide so far and emerged as 2026’s 3rd-highest-grosser. Sam Raimi’s film is less than $10 million away from surpassing Primate as the 3rd-highest-grossing film of the year.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – $53.7 million Mercy – $41.17 million Primate – $36.4 million Send Help – $28.6 million Greenland 2: Migration – $24.6 million

Sam Raimi’s original horror film, Send Help, was released in theaters on January 30.

