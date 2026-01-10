The sequel to 2020’s Greenland, Greenland 2: Migration, has been released in theaters and has received average reviews. The film has been released by Lionsgate in North America, marking the beginning of a long journey ahead. The sequel might not be able to occupy the top spot in the domestic box office rankings due to Avatar: Fire and Ash’s dominance. But it can have a winning run, and we are here to calculate its break-even target. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The post-apocalyptic survival disaster thriller film has been directed by Ric Roman Waugh. He directed the first film as well. Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin reprised their roles from the previous movie, with Amber Rose Revah, Gordon Alexander, Peter Polycarpou, William Abadie, and Tommie Earl Jenkins joining them in this sequel.

Greenland 2: Migrations’ box office collection on opening day in North America

According to Deadline‘s report, Gerard Butler starrer Greenland 2: Migration collected an estimated $3.8 million at the North American box office on its opening day. It collected just $900k from the previews at the domestic box office. The sci-fi movie is tracking to earn between $8 million and $10 million on its opening weekend.

Greenland 2’s budget & break-even target

It has also been reported that the Film had an estimated budget of $90 million, which is a moderate budget for a sci-fi flick. This also means that the break-even target will not be something unachievable if the film performs strongly. According to industry standards, Migration needs to earn 2.5 times its estimated budget to break even. Therefore, the film, with a $90 million budget, requires around $225 million to break even at the box office.

Greenland 2: Migration must rely on strong word-of-mouth after its opening weekend to earn winning numbers at the box office. The opening weekend is crucial for a strong head start, but the film’s opening weekend projection is not particularly impressive. It must perform well in the following weeks to achieve financial success.

What is the film about?

The film takes place ten years after the Clarke interstellar comet destroyed most of Earth, and the Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker to embark on a perilous journey across the wasteland of Europe in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration was released on January 9.

