Ariana Grande starrer Wicked: For Good had been lagging behind the OG film’s dailies at the box office. The Wicked sequel is losing the chance to catch up to its predecessor. Among the 2025 releases, it remains strong at the box office; however, since it has been released digitally, box office sales are dwindling. Keep scrolling for the domestic box office collections of the Wicked films.

The musical fantasy opened with a much higher collection at the domestic box office than its predecessor. It will also be unable to match Wicked’s global success, partly due to storytelling choices, viewer and critic reactions, and tough competition from other films.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Wicked: For Good collected $142k this Thursday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 88% from last New Year’s Day, boosted on Thursday at the box office. After 53 days of theatrical run, the domestic total of Wicked: For Good has hit the $3340.8 million cume. It is Universal’s highest-grossing film of 2025, having surpassed the domestic haul of Jurassic World: Rebirth.

How much more does it need to beat Wicked?

According to the box office database, Wicked, released in 2024, collected $474.98 million at the domestic box office. It was the 3rd highest-grossing 2024 release at the domestic box office. Wicked: For Good is still $134.1 million away from matching up to Wicked’s domestic total. Therefore, the 2025 sequel needs a 39% surge domestically to surpass the original film. It is now difficult for the sequel to catch up.

More about Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande‘s film collected $180.08 million at the international box office. Allied to the domestic cume of the Wicked sequel, the worldwide collection has hit the $520.9 million cume. It is surpassing the worldwide haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and moving closer to the global top 10 list of 2025. The Wicked sequel was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $340.8 million

International – $180.2 million

Worldwide – $520.9 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Housemaid Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Surpassing Black Phone 2 & Achieving A Significant Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News