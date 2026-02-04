Zootopia 2 keeps climbing the all-time domestic box office grossers charts. The film is now eyeing the domestic haul of this MCU movie with a considerably higher budget. It has earned more than Avatar: Fire and Ash this weekend as well, and that is how strong it is in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

Zootopia’s box office collection in North America so far

The Zootopia sequel collected $316k at the domestic box office on its 69th day. It fell 36.1% from last Monday in North America. The film has dropped to 6th place in the domestic box office rankings this Monday, down from #5 last week. After 69 days, the domestic total for the animated feature has reached $409.39 million.

Set to beat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the second film in the Doctor Strange franchise, directed by Spider-Man filmmaker Sam Raimi. Being a superhero and MCU movie, it is heavy on graphics and visuals. Therefore, it had a reported budget of $414.9 million [via ScreenRant]. The film is more expensive than Avengers: Age of Ultron. It is also the all-time 10th highest-grossing MCU film in North America.

2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collected $411.3 million in its theatrical run at the domestic box office. Zootopia 2 is now less than $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Doctor Strange 2 as the all-time 45th highest-grossing film in North America. It will be an interesting feat for the Zootopia sequel, since Doctor Strange 2 had almost $265 million more in the budget. It shows that just a big budget and heavy visuals are not enough for a film to be successful. Similarly, the live-action version of Snow White failed miserably at the box office despite its massive budget.

More about the film

Zootopia 2 collected $1.77 billion at the worldwide box office, which is 372% more than the break-even collection. It has earned huge returns at the box office and is still unbeatable. The film has earned more in China than in North America, showcasing its popularity. The film was released on November 26, 2025, and is also available on digital platforms.

Box office summary

Domestic – $409.4 million

International – $1.36 billion

Worldwide- $1.77 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: Set To Overtake Jennifer Lawrence’s The Hunger Games In North America

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News