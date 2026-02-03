Jason Statham needs no introduction as he is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood. His film Shelter, however, opened with disappointing box-office numbers and got lost in the crowd of new and old films. Statham’s career took an unexpected and positive turn after The Transporter, his debut franchise. Since that film plays a significant role in Statham’s career, we are calculating the gap between Shelter and The Transporter at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the numbers.

Statham’s film received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics criticized the film’s overdone premise and repetitive plot. The movie has a moderate budget, but given its weak start, it will be hard for it to break even at the box office. The actioner, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, is already among the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026.

Shelter at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Shelter opened at #6 in the domestic box office rankings, collecting just $5.5 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It has been released in 2726 theaters in the US. The film grossed $7.68 million overseas, bringing the global total to $13.2 million in its first weekend. It is one of the lowest opening weekends in Statham’s career.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $5.5 million

International – $7.7 million

Worldwide – $13.2 million

How much is needed to surpass the worldwide haul of The Transporter?

The Transporter is the first installment in the Transporter franchise, which changed Jason Statham’s career. Despite the mixed reviews, it was praised for the action sequences and Jason’s performance. The film grossed $43.9 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Therefore, Shelter needs around $31 million more to surpass this breakthrough film in Jason Statham’s career.

Shelter surpassing The Transporter will be significant as the latter is widely regarded as Jason Statham‘s career-defining action film. It would be an honor for the 2026 film to surpass The Transporter at the box office. Due to the film underperforming at the box office, Shelter might struggle to beat the 2000s’ actioner.

Jason Statham’s Shelter was released on January 30.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Send Help Box Office: Set To Beat Sam Raimi’s Forgotten 90s Superhero Film Featuring Liam Neeson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News