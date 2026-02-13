Jason Statham’s latest thriller, Shelter, has surpassed the worldwide box office collection of the highest-rated IMDb movie ever. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film was released on January 28 and has turned out to be a major box office disappointment. Scroll down to know more about Shelter’s box office performance.

Shelter Box Office Performance So Far

Shelter, with a $50 million budget, has grossed $29.9 million worldwide so far, per Box Office Mojo. Domestically, it has earned $11 million, while international figures stand at $18.9 million across 35 overseas markets. China has contributed the most among international territories, with $3 million.

Shelter Box Office Summary

North America – $11 million

International – $18.9 million

Worldwide – $29.9 million

In North America, the movie has also severely underperformed despite Statham’s star power. Even though it is among the top 5 performing titles in the region, its daily numbers are far below expectations.

The film is still nearly $20 million short of its $50 million production budget. To break even, Shelter had to earn around $125 million, a figure that now seems out of reach.

Shelter Surpasses The Shawshank Redemption Worldwide Collection

Despite its underwhelming performance, Shelter has outgrossed The Shawshank Redemption worldwide. Directed by Frank Darabont, the movie holds a 9.3 rating and has remained the highest-rated movie on IMDb for over three decades. However, despite its cult-classic status and critical acclaim, the film has earned $29.3 million worldwide across its original release and five re-releases. With Shelter earning $29.9 million worldwide, it has surpassed The Shawshank Redemption as the highest-rated movie on IMDb.

Shelter Plot & Cast

Shelter follows Jason Statham as a former British government assassin living in isolation off the coast of Scotland. He is forced back into violent confrontation with his past while protecting a young girl from the agency determined to eliminate him. The movie also stars Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Bill Nighy, Naomi Ackie, and Daniel Mays.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

