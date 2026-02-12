Angel Studios’ first romantic comedy movie, Solo Mio, is making the most of the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Directed by Chuck and Dan Kinnane, the movie has been among the top 3 performing titles in the US, seeing a 90.8% surge on Tuesday. Released on February 6, it is playing in 3,502 theaters nationwide.

Solo Mio Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a low $4 million budget, Solo Mio is now just inches away from breaking even, earning $9 million domestically in its first 5 days, as per Box Office Mojo. According to industry standards, profitability requires box-office returns of roughly 2.5 times the production budget. For Solo Mio, the threshold is $10 million. The movie is yet to be released in overseas markets.

Audiences have embraced Solo Mio, with positive word of mouth driving a solid $1.3 million on Tuesday – the biggest second Tuesday for an Angel live-action release. The film opened to an impressive $7 million over its debut weekend, with a per-screen average of $2,293.

Solo Mio Plot & Rotten Tomatoes Score

Solo Mio follows the story of a stranded groom, left heartbroken in Rome after a wedding disaster. His ruined honeymoon is transformed by a determined local and a few meddling travelers, proving that sometimes heartbreak is just the beginning.

Critics and audiences alike have praised the film. On Rotten Tomatoes, Solo Mio currently holds around a 79% critics rating, while audiences have given it a 96% score—the highest for a romantic comedy.

