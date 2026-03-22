Spoiler Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the film. Please proceed only if you have already watched it or don’t mind key plot details being revealed.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is getting a gigantic response from the audience. The theaters are packed with the audience. Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s sequel feels like a tsunami for Indian cinema.

Amid this, internet fans are divided on the post-credit scene of the second installment. Many fans praised Aditya Dhar and called it peak detailing, whereas others had the opposite reaction.

What Is the Dhurandhar: The Revenge Post-Credit Scene?

When the end credits rolled, the makers aired footage of Jaskirat Singh Rangi being trained to become Hamza. In a scene, Jaskirat was trying to free himself from a chokehold placed on him by his training partner.

Fans noticed that the person who was practicing with Jaskirat was none other than Rizwan. For those who might not know, Rizwan was part of the Babu Daikat gang in Part 1.

However, in the sequel, he switched sides and joined the Baloch gang to destroy Babu Daikat’s empire. He was the main reason for Babu Daikat’s death. In the prequel, Hamza met Rizwan through Alam, who was another Indian spy agent.

Why Are Fans Divided on Dhurandhar: The Revenge Post-Credit Scene?

The end credits confirm that Rizwan and Hamza were familiar with each other since their training. Meanwhile, when they both met in Pakistan, they pretended not to know each other.

Many fans called this a mistake and feel that Rizwan should have been aware of Hamza from the start. Fans also claimed there was no reason for him to pretend to be unknown during their first meeting in Part 1.

On the other side, fans supported Aditya Dhar and called it peak detailing. Fans feel that it’s great that the spy agents still play their roles in Pakistan despite knowing each other.

Many also dragged the YRY Spy Universe and felt that Dhurandhar represented the spy world in the best manner possible.

A weak detailing by Aditya dhar In dhurandhar 1 When Alam introduced Rizwan to Hamza, Reaction of both were casual, didn't react like they knew each other from training In dhurandhar 2 you can see in the post credit scene that both were training together, both knew each other… pic.twitter.com/WB5BgoygPz — Kantala fc (@ifOnlyKantala) March 21, 2026

What do you expect? Them shouting, “Arey nice meeting again… Kaisa hai?”

“Alam bhai we know each other already…” Alam – “Wow. What a small world!” Jaskirat – “Chalo sabko bataake aate hai” — VM (@1nemali) March 21, 2026

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