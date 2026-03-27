Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, has emerged as a big success story at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed extremely well and recently wrapped up its fourth week. Yes, the pace has slowed down in the last few days, but the overall collection has been impressive. Speaking about the latest update, it has crossed the 60 crore mark in net collections, thus becoming the first Tamil film of 2026 to do so. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 28!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama did really well in the first two weeks, earning 23.95 crore in week 1 and 20.07 crore in week 2. In week 3, it displayed a significant drop, earning 11.92 crore. In week 4, it dropped further by scoring 4.16 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 60.01 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 70.91 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.95 crore

Week 2 – 20.07 crore

Week 3 – 11.92 crore

Week 4 – 4.16 crore

Total – 60.1 crore

With 60.1 crore in the kitty, Thaai Kizhavi has become the first Tamil film of the year to earn 60 crore net at the Indian box office. It is also the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 in India by a decent margin.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Thaai Kizhavi – 60.1 crore (28 days) Parasakthi – 52.46 crore With Love – 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 30.1 crore Youth – 26.34 crore

Box office verdict of Thaai Kizhavi

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made on a budget of 9 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 60.1 crore net so far. So, the film is enjoying a return on investment of 51.1 crore. Calculated further, it equals 567.77% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 60.1 crore

ROI – 51.1 crore

ROI% – 567.77%

Verdict – Super hit

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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