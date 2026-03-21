Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, was released amid decent expectations, and in a span of three weeks, it turned out to be a big success. The film is currently in its fourth week and is still minting decent moolah at the Indian box office. While collections on the fourth Friday, day 22, dropped below 75 lakh, the film has overall crossed a staggering 500% returns. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama earned an estimated 70 lakh on day 22. Compared to day 21’s 1.05 crore, it showed a 33.33% drop. On day 21, the film had a benefit of the Ugadi holiday. If we compare the fourth Friday collection with day 20’s 80 lakh, it declined by just 12.5%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 54.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 64.84 crore gross. With still some fuel in the tank, the film is likely to cross the 60 crore milestone in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Week 2 – 19.45 crore

Week 3 – 11.55 crore

Day 22 – 70 lakh

Total – 54.95 crore

Crosses a staggering 500% returns

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 54.95 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 45.95 crore. Calculated further, it equals 510.55% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 54.95 crore

ROI – 45.95 crore

ROI% – 510.55%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Thaai Kizhavi is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film was theatrically released on February 27. It also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and Bala Saravanan in key roles.

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