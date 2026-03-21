Youth, starring Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, and others, has turned out to be a winner even before completing its 4-day extended opening weekend. Released amid decent expectations, the film started its run on a good note, aided by the Ugadi holiday. On the second day, it remained rock steady at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it recovered its entire budget and fetched some returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

How much did Youth earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Tamil romantic comedy entertainer has received mostly decent reviews from critics, and initial word of mouth is in favor. Due to such a reception, it scored an estimated 3.5 crore on day 2. Compared to day 1’s 3.6 crore, it displayed a drop of just of 2.77%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 7.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 8.37 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 3.6 crore

Day 2 – 3.5 crore

Total – 7.1 crore

Youth becomes a success at the Indian box office!

While there’s no official confirmation about the budget, the estimated cost of Youth is said to be 6 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 7.1 crore net in 2 days, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 1.1 crore. Calculated further, it equals 18.33% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 7.1 crore

ROI – 1.1 crore

ROI% – 18.33%

Verdict – Plus

Kollywood’s 4th successful film of 2026

With a plus verdict, Youth has emerged as Kollywood’s fourth successful film of the year. It has joined the list with Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, With Love, and Thaai Kizhavi. Due to its low budget, the film will comfortably secure hit and super hit verdicts in the coming days. While the 25 crore net milestone seems confirmed, it’ll be interesting to see if the film reaches 50 crore.

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