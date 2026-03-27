Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to make its way to the digital world. The sports comedy drama was a box office success and the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below to know when and where to watch it in the OTT space.

Where to watch Sitaare Zameen Par online?

According to the official update, Sitaare Zameen Par will stream on SonyLiv on April 3, 2026. The news was confirmed by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan himself, clarifying that an OTT release was always a part of the plans, contrary to rumors. Cine-goers who missed the movie in theatres will now soon be able to watch it at the comfort of their home.

At the box office, RS Prasanna‘s directorial missed the hit verdict. But hopefully it will redeem itself on OTT with a blockbuster viewership.

Revisiting Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office

Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres worldwide on June 20, 2025. It opened to favorable reviews but could not match upto the success of its spiritual predecessor, Taare Zameen Par.

Genelia D’Souza co-starrer earned 166.58 crore in its 7-week-long run at the Indian box office. Made against a budget of 90 crore, it garnered a plus verdict, with lifetime returns of 76.58 crore. It joined the leagues of Chhaava, War 2, and other biggies, emerging as the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film, ahead of Thamma (157.04 crore).

At the worldwide box office, Sitaare Zameen Par accumulated 266.06 crore gross. It emerged as Aamir Khan’s 7th highest-grossing film worldwide.

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, the sports comedy-drama was an official adaptation of the Spanish film Champions (2018). It features Aamir Khan as a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by training a group of players with disabilities.

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