Just when you thought the Dhurandhar fever was cooling down, Ranveer Singh has pulled off a miracle on the digital front! In a turn of events, the spy thriller witnessed a jaw-dropping 130% jump in viewership, cementing its status as a blockbuster on Netflix. In fact, Ranveer Singh also nailed the biggest streaming record on the platform!

For a long time, Vijay Sethupathi‘s Maharaja held the prestigious crown for the most consistent Indian performer on the global charts, staying in the Top 10 for 7 consecutive weeks. But Ranveer Singh has just snatched that crown, bringing the only Indian Film to claim a spot in the Top 10 Non-English films on Netflix globally for 8 consecutive weeks.

As per the data by Netflix, Dhurandhar, in its eighth week, garnered a viewership of 2.3 million on Netflix against 7.9 million viewing hours and secured the third spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The film has officially hit almost 85.7 million viewing hours in almost two months of its streaming!

In its eighth week, the film is trending in the Top 10 in 9 countries, proving its massive pull in the Middle East and South Asia, including India, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, UAE, and Mauritius.

Dhurandhar OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the 8-week viewership of the spy drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 7.6 million views | 21.6 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 8.2 million views | 28.1 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 3: 2.9 million views | 9.9 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 4: 2 million views | 6.7 million viewing hours | Rank 8

Week 5: 1.3 million views | 4.5 million viewing hours | Rank 9

Week 6: 1 million views | 3.6 million viewing hours | Rank 9

Week 7: 1 million views | 3.4 million viewing hours | Rank 7

Week 8: 2.3 million views | 7.9 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Total: 26.3 million views | 85.7 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Border 2 OTT Verdict: Sunny Deol & Army Enter The Top 5 Debut Weeks Of 2026 On Netflix!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News