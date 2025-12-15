This week brings a pleasant surprise, with more new releases than usual across streaming platforms. ZEE5 leads the way by adding five fresh titles to its lineup, including a Mammootty-starrer comedy investigation thriller. Prime Video follows with two new releases, one of which is a Bollywood film from a major franchise. Netflix also has a handful of additions, with a celebrity sketch comedy talk show standing out. Scroll down to explore the titles, plots, and trailers, and use this article as a simple one-stop guide to plan your entertainment calendar around the release dates.

Zee5

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse (Malayalam) – December 19

In this comedy investigation thriller, Dominic, played by Mammootty, is a private detective tasked with finding the owner of a lady’s purse that his house owner comes across during a hospital visit. What begins as a seemingly simple assignment soon reveals itself to be anything but straightforward.

Godday Godday Chaa 2 (Punjabi) – December 19

This comedy drama is set in a Punjabi village where women challenge the status quo by organizing a marriage party. Traditionally, such celebrations were planned by men and meant for men, but the women turn the tables and reverse the roles. Naturally, the men cannot simply stand back and watch the festivities unfold.

Heartiley Battery (Tamil) – December 16

This sci fi romantic comedy drama series is set in a world where a love meter exists, allowing people to measure how much they love each other. The protagonist is deeply in love with the female lead, while she, on the other hand, does not believe in love at all.

Nayanam (Telugu) – December 19

In this sci-fi thriller, Dr Nayan is an ophthalmologist who runs a clinic for the general public. Behind this respectable front, he conducts secret experiments and possesses technology that allows him to spy on people through their eyes, letting him see exactly what they see.

Prime Video

Thamma (Hindi) – December 16

Thamma, the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, follows Alok Goyal, an ordinary journalist whose life takes a bizarre turn when he is chased by a bear in the woods and rescued by Tadaka, a vampire-like creature. The two soon move to the city and take shelter at Alok’s parents’ home, where circumstances force Tadaka to turn him into a vampire as well. However, their union does not sit well with the supernatural realm, setting off a chain of chaotic consequences.

Fallout Season 2 (English) – December 17

Lucy MacLean wants to find her father, Hank MacLean, and bring him to justice for his role in Vault-Tec’s pre-war activities. She is helped by the Ghoul, who is also searching for his wife and daughter.

Netflix

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Episode 1 (Hindi) – December 20

Comedy skits, celebrity interviews, and much more are back as another season of The Great Indian Kapil Show goes on air. This time, the first episode is rumoured to feature Priyanka Chopra.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (Hindi) – December 19

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders brings back Inspector Jatil Yadav, this time tasked with investigating the murder of an entire family. The wealthy Bansal family is found dead at their Kanpur estate, with Meera Bansal as the sole survivor. Naturally, she becomes the prime suspect, but nothing is as straightforward as it seems.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Hindi) – December 16 (Netflix Hasn’t Confirmed The Date Officially)

The romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat revolves around a young, hot-headed, highly influential politician whose father is also a powerful political figure. He becomes infatuated with an actress and approaches her with a marriage proposal. She rejects him repeatedly, but being a rich and entitled brat, he refuses to accept rejection. Instead of stepping back, he continues to pursue her relentlessly.

Emily in Paris Season 5 (Hindi) – December 18

Emily moves to Rome to take on the role of head of Agence Grateau at that location, but new professional challenges soon emerge, putting her position at risk and raising the possibility of her having to return to Paris.

Premante (Telugu) – December 19

A recently married couple enjoys a few months of happiness before the wife grows suspicious of her husband. What is she suspicious about? Has he done something wrong? What role does the female police officer play in their lives? Can the couple get past this bump in the road and reunite to build a family together?

Jio Hotstar

Pharma (Malayalam) – December 19

KP Vinod is a medical sales representative who initially struggles to sell his company’s medicines. A breakthrough comes when the drug KydoXin becomes a massive hit, bringing him professional success. However, it soon becomes clear that the medication has serious side effects. Troubled by this, Vinod develops a conscience and decides to stand against his employer.

Mrs Deshpande (Hindi) – December 19

This psychological thriller series is inspired by the French show La Mante (2017). It follows an investigation in which the help of an imprisoned serial killer is sought to catch a copycat killer. As the case unfolds, questions arise about the copycat’s true motivation. Is this all part of the original killer’s plan, and ultimately, who is this copycat killer?

Lionsgate play

Dawood (Tamil) – December 19 (Not Officially Confirmed)

This crime thriller follows a cab driver who accidentally gets pulled into the criminal underworld after accepting an unusual transport job. The assignment involves smuggling illicit substances, and soon both rival gangs and the police are on his trail.

