After a successful theatrical run, Godday Godday Chaa 2, part of the National Award-winning franchise, is now set to premiere digitally on ZEE5 from December 19, 2025. Produced by Zee Studios in association with VH Entertainment, the film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu. The film carries forward the widely loved theme of women challenging long-held patriarchal customs, this time with an even more spirited, humorous, and emotionally rich narrative.

Featuring a stellar cast including Ammy Virk, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, Gurjazz, Nikeet Dhillon, Nirmal Rishi, Sardar Sohi, Gurpreet Bhangu, Rupinder Rupi, Seema Kaushal, Mintu Kapa, Amrit Amby and many more,the film amplifies the heart, humour, and cultural charm of the original.

Godday Godday Chaa 2 Storyline

Set against a lively Punjabi village backdrop, Godday Godday Chaa 2 brings back the essence of celebration, family, and empowerment. The story delves deeper into the women-led ‘battle of wits’ as they challenge traditional gender roles by taking over significant wedding rituals—outsmarting the men, turning customs on their heads, and proving their capabilities with pride and flair. Packed with family-friendly humour, warm moments, and a strong message on equality, the film blends entertainment with a refreshing social lens, making it a perfect festive watch for global audiences.

Ammy Virk & Tania On Godday Godday Chaa 2

Ammy Virk said, “Being a part of Godday Godday Chaa 2 has been a joy because the film not only entertains but leaves you with a warm feeling of pride. The story carries a beautiful message wrapped in humour, music, and heartfelt moments. Working with this incredible team again felt like coming home, and I’m thrilled that through ZEE5, audiences across the world will now get to experience the fun and spirit of the film.”

Tania said, “This film is very close to my heart because it celebrates strength, unity, and the spirit of Punjabi women in the most endearing way. The energy on set, the bond between the characters, and the emotional core of the story make Godday Godday Chaa 2 truly special. I’m so happy that viewers everywhere will now be able to enjoy it on ZEE5. It’s a film made with so much love, and I hope audiences feel that love in every scene.”

