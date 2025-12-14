The holidays are almost upon us. As the year nears its end, Netflix has some new feel-good holiday movies in store for viewers looking to host a watch party this winter. From Santa Clauses in ski resorts to soul-searching vacations, check out these five movies on Netflix that are sure to brighten your days this December.

1. Champagne Problems (2025)

Rotten Tomatoes : 73%

: 73% Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Mark Steven Johnson Runtime: 99 mins

Plot: Sydney must convince the owner of Champagne Château to sell his business to her company, The Roth Group (TRG). At her first meeting, she discovers that she actually knows the owner’s son, Henri, having spent the previous night with him while sightseeing in Paris. With profit and sentiment bumping heads during Christmas at Château de Cassel, will love find a way for Sydney and Henri?

2. My Secret Santa (2025)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

73% Director: Michael Rohl

Michael Rohl Runtime: 92 mins

Plot: Picture a reverse Mrs. Doubtfire story set in a ski resort, where a single mom named Taylor(Alexandra Breckenridge) must dress up as an old man to become Santa Claus so her daughter can get 50% off her snowboarding lessons. Tom Keen from The Blacklist (Ryan Eggold) plays Matthew, the son of the ski resort owner, who meets Taylor as herself and as Santa Claus as well. The chaos that ensues as Taylor juggles her two identities is, in a nutshell, My Secret Santa. Is love worth all the mess? Find out in the movie.

3. Jingle Bell Heist (2025)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

75% Director: Michael Fimognari

Michael Fimognari Runtime: 96 mins

Plot: Twenty-something-year-olds Sophie and Nick are strangers until they decide to team up to steal £500,000 from Maxwell Sterling, Nick’s boss, who hasn’t paid him for his work on a security system. Will the dynamic duo manage to pull off this impossible heist, which involves Nick seducing Sterling’s estranged wife, or will Maxwell catch them in the act? Watch this one for some good old-fashioned laughs, unbelievable twists, and nostalgic holiday vibes.

4. I Wish You Had Told Me (or Sana Sinabi Mo, 2025)

Rotten Tomatoes : –

: – Director: Shaira Advincula

Shaira Advincula Runtime: 102 mins

Plot: What if you discover that your parents have been keeping secrets for ages? Seph finds romantic letters that his father exchanged with a Spanish man named Rum. As a missionary, Steph struggles to reconcile his devoutness and homosexuality. He decides to travel to Spain to meet Rum and deliver the last letter his father wrote to his lover. Heartwarming and beautiful, this film explores the concept of faith through acts of service.

5. The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (2025)

Rotten Tomatoes : –

: – Director: Joaquín Mazón

Joaquín Mazón Runtime: 94 mins

Plot: Santa Claus is kidnapped! A fake Santa now announces that parents must pay to avail his services. Salva and his teenage son must rescue the real Santa and save Christmas, all while running from the toy corporation that orchestrated this abduction. A true family entertainer, The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 works as a standalone sequel commissioned by Netflix in 2021.

We hope you enjoy this holiday season with warm, fuzzy feelings and these instant classics, all available to stream on Netflix!

