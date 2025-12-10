Stranger Things 5 completes its two-week streaming period on Netflix. The series released Volume 1 of its final season in November, and the next volume is scheduled for release in a few days. The Millie Bobby Brown starrer sci-fi series continues to rule Netflix’s weekly chart with a close call from the new show, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi horror drama is one of the most popular Netflix shows ever. For the first time in Netflix’s history, every season of a single series has simultaneously ranked in the weekly Top 10 — a milestone that underscores just how massive its popularity has become. People are abuzz with various theories on social media, and fans are unable to keep calm while waiting for the final episodes of the final season.

Stranger Things 5 OTT verdict week 2

For the unversed, Netflix releases a weekly list of the Top 10 most-watched shows, detailing both the number of views and total hours watched, and ranks them accordingly. According to the data for the week of December 1-7, Stranger Things 5 is still at #1 in Netflix’s weekly top 10 most-watched shows list. It has garnered 23.6 million views in its second week of streaming on Netflix, which is a 60.4% decline from last week when it debuted on the streaming platform.

The popular series starring Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard has been watched for 112.7 million hours. It is the #1 show in 65 countries, while in the top 10 chart in 93 countries. Besides the 5th season, the previous four seasons are also in the top 10 – Season 1 at #3 with 8.2 million views, Stranger Things 2 at #5 with 6.8 million views, followed by Stranger Things 3 at #6 with 5.9 million views, and finally the 4th season with 5.3 million views is at #7.

Stranger Things 5 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the series, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: Week 1: 59.6 Million Views | 284.2 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 1

Views | Viewing Hours | Week 2: 23.6 Million Views | 112.7 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 1

Total – 83.2 Million Views

Set to hit 100 million views and earn a spot in Netflix’s all-time top 10 English shows list

By the end of its third week, Stranger Things 5 will surpass Fool Me Once’s 98.2 million views and break into Netflix’s all-time top 10 most-watched English shows. Among the previous seasons, only Season 4 is listed, ranking #3 with 140.7 million lifetime views.

Check out the top 10 most-watched English shows of all time on Netflix

Wednesday – 252.1 million views Adolescence – 142.6 million views Stranger Things 4 – 140.7 million views Wednesday Season 2 – 119.3 million views DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 115.6 million views Bridgerton: Season 1 – 113.3 million views The Queen’s Gambit: Limited Series – 112.8 million views Bridgerton: Season 3 – 106 million views The Night Agent: Season 1 – 98.2 million views Fool Me Once: Limited Series – 98.2 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

