The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Michael pulling out all the stops to surprise Lauren for their wedding anniversary. The day was special as the couple basked in the milestone 20th celebration of their marriage and spent some quality time together walking down memory lane.

The drama, surprises, romance, friendships, returns, joy, reunions, and danger are about to intensify soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 10, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 10, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Victor launching his plan of attack against Jack. He may have been busy destroying Matt Clark the last couple of days, but his main goal has not changed: Targeting Jack and Cane. He is now ready to utilise the AI program on Jabot and looks forward to it.

But what he does not know is that Jack was busy strategizing to save his family company and legacy. Is Victor’s plan going to face an obstacle due to the tricks Jack has up his own sleeve? What will happen this time around between the rivals? Up next, Billy and Sally prepare for their launch party.

The last time they tried to launch Abbott Communications, Cane made a mess by crashing it and ruining the whole event before it even happened. This time, the CEO and COO are working to ensure that things work out for them and their company. Will they work out a successful plan this time?

Or is more trouble around the corner for Sally and Billy? And lastly, Noah and Audra have an unexpected reunion. The former is back home after all the drama that happened in Los Angeles. His car was crashed, he ended up in the hospital, and then he fell into a trap orchestrated by Matt Clark.

This was because Noah was having an affair with Sienna. But his family saved him, and now he is back home. This is where he is about to run into some familiar faces, Audra being one of them. The two have had a long history, and their past romance was no secret from anyone in town.

The two even had an unborn child, but the pregnancy did not come to full term when Audra miscarried. Will their reunion bring back sparks or not?

