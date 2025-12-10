The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason watch over Britt as she struggled with her illness. Lulu was left livid after discovering Valentin had broken out of prison. Sonny and Laura compared notes about Sidwell. Charlotte felt relieved. And then lastly, Justine detailed her plan to Molly.

The drama, plotting, betrayal, scheming, worrying, joy, relief, and danger are about to escalate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 10, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 10, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Nathan making an arrest. Who could it be? Especially after the PCPD received new evidence to consider new individuals as potential perpetrators. Willow was released from prison and is trying to claim she is innocent. Drew is hell bent on blaming Michael.

Michael has also scored Jacinda as an alibi. Curtis was questioned and then released. Nina snitched on Portia, so could it be her? Up next, Alexis puts Willow to the test. Drew forced her to become Willow’s lawyer, and it seems she has had enough of the newly-married sinister couple.

When Alexis tests Willow, what will it lead to? Is this her way of getting Willow to confess something or react in a certain way? Meanwhile, Sidwell makes an offer. Is this going to be about Deception? How will Brook Lynn, Tracy, and Lucy react to this? Will they reject his ideas or consider them?

On the other hand, Portia panics. Is this about her pregnancy, or has she been cornered for the Drew shooting case after being snitched on by Nina? Is she the one Nathan will be arresting? And then there’s Michael, who asks Kristina for help. What will the brother-sister duo cook up this time?

Lastly, Anna has been kidnapped and held captive for a while now by a mysterious individual. While she has nowhere to go, she is attempting to calm herself down using yoga, but she cannot help but yell and demand what the kidnapper wants. Who is it, and what does it want from her?

