The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly taking a big risk when it came to Valentin. On the other hand, Alexis received a warning. Lulu was left alarmed about Valentin having escaped prison. Marco romanced Lucas. And last but not least, Brennan briefed Josslyn about Valentin’s escape.

The drama, the secrets, the danger, the plotting, the worry, the joy, the pain, and the fear are about to elevate in the next few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 9, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Jason watching over Britt. Is this due to her collapsing the other night? Will he be able to make her confess the secrets she has been keeping, especially her health condition and how she is working for Sidwell to gain access to her medication? Next, Lulu is livid.

Valentin has escaped from jail and is back home. Lulu is shocked and very worried about the safety of her kids. More than that, she is angry about this happening and putting Charlotte, her daughter, in trouble with Valentin. And when Brennan arrives, Lulu is about to rip into him for this happening.

Brenna was the one who transferred Valentin to a prison that was closer to home. And now he has broken out and is on the loose. Lulu is very clear about not letting Valentin meet their daughter. But will her hopes stand, or will everything she is praying against happen in real time very soon?

Meanwhile, Sonny and Laura compare notes. The two are embroiled in the whole Dalton murder mess because Sidwell is trying to frame them and even has photos of the two of them. Will they be able to find a way out of this mess? Or is big trouble on the horizon with Sidwell’s blackmailing?

Elsewhere, Charlotte is relieved. Is this about her father, Valentin, having escaped prison? After all, her mother, Lulu, may not want her to meet him, but Charlotte loves her father and wants to continue having a relationship with him. Is she relieved that her father is safe and free instead of locked up?

When Justine details her plan, what will it be about? And lastly, Valentin is staying holed up in Carly’s after shockingly showing up at her house post his breakout from jail. Will they be able to keep his location and identity a secret, or will someone find out? Especially with Brennan tracking him.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric’s Shocked Emotions Inflate More & More As Ridge Doesn’t Back Down

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News