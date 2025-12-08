The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Rachel and Sophia bonding in Bayview while Tate worried about his little sister, and Holly comforted him. Sarah and Brady grew closer together, while Theo and EJ attempted to conduct an investigation. Cat and EJ spent time together while Chad joined the crypt.

The drama, chaos, secrets, worry, danger, doubts, and friction are about to escalate over time. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 8, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jada’s date night with Theo being interrupted. The two enjoyed their first date together and have given this another chance with more dates to get to know one another. But when the date is interrupted, what could be the reason behind it? What’s cooking?

Is Theo going to be the one next in line to join the rest of the DiMeras in the crypt? On the other hand, Gabi and Philip grow concerned. What exactly is this about? Things were looking good for the two of them individually and together. So what has happened to make them so concerned this time?

Meanwhile, Cat questions EJ. Will she get some answers out of him? Or will he beat around the bush? Is this going to help Cat in her plan to expose EJ or will she have to work harder to get some dirt on him? When Paulina comforts Abe, is this somehow related to Theo? Has he disappeared?

After all, most of the DiMera family members are going missing and then winding up in the crypt. Is Theo next on the list? Is this why Abe is worried, and Paulina is comforting him? And then lastly, Chad, Kristen, and Tony debate escape options. The others in the corrupt are also busy scheming.

They have no idea why they were abducted and left in the crypt one after another. First, it was Tony, then Kristen was kidnapped from jail, and then it was Chad who wound up in the crypt. It seems Theo is about to show up next, but till then, the three are really trying to find a way out of this captivity.

