The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ becoming fixated on his past. Meanwhile, Jack advised Thomas regarding the custody battle. On the other hand, Gabi warned Theo while Cat offered Jennifer a deal. And then last but not least, Kristen and Tony updated Chad in the crypt.

From questions and interruptions to suggestions and discoveries, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jada’s date night with Theo being interrupted. But by whom? Gabi and Philip grow concerned. Is this about the constant disappearances? Cat questions EJ. But what will this lead to? Paulina comforts Abe while Chad, Kristen, and Tony debate escape options.

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Susan catches EJ and Cat in a compromising position. How will she react to it? Javi overhears Rafe. What will he find out? When Gwen rejects Leo’s suggestion, is this going to cause even more friction between them? The DiMera captives make a bone-chilling discovery. Will they find bones?

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Alex surprises Stephanie. Is this going to be wholesome? Paulina tries to reassure a worried Chanel, but will it work? Up next, Tate fills Holly in on his dilemma. Is she going to comfort or advise him? Brady and Sarah commiserate. And then there is Rachel, who is influenced by Sophia.

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Xander opens up to Marlena. Is this about his divorce from Sarah? Sparks fly between Brady and Sarah. Is this the start of something new? Extra precautions don’t sit well with Johnny and Chanel. And then there is Gabi, who defends herself to Javi. Lastly, Rafe and Jada search for answers.

Friday, December 12, 2025

Stephanie and Alex talk about their future. When Maggie upsets Jeremy, what could it be about? Gwen protests when EJ decides to go after Leo. Rafe warns Cat. But about what exactly? Chad expresses his fears to Theo. Is this regarding their abduction and being left in the DiMera crypt?

