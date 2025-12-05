The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Cat triggering EJ’s memory. On the other hand, Steve comes between Alex and Stephanie. Then there was Chanel, who debated with Johnny. Meanwhile, Holly cheered up Tate after he was sad about Rachel. And lastly, Rachel and Sophia formed a bond.

The drama, the chaos, the secrets, the reminiscing, the health issues, the sorrow, the cheering, and more are about to elevate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 5, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features EJ becoming fixated on his past. Cat and EJ are about to have drinks together, but the latter has been thinking about the flashback he had of Cat reading the Wuthering Nights to him in Italy. Will he be able to connect the dots, or will Cat drug him before that?

On the other hand, Jack advises Thomas. The custody hearing is here, and the little boy is stuck between his father, Chad, and his grandmother, Jennifer. When Jack has some advice for his grandson, how will Thomas react to it? Will he agree to go with Jennifer to Boston or stay in Salem with Chad?

Meanwhile, Gabi warns Theo. What exactly is this about? Is this regarding their work life at DiMera? After all, he did take over the CEO position and agreed to let her continue to have control over Gabi Chic. Elsewhere, Cat offers Jennifer a deal. It’s no secret that the latter truly hates the former.

However, Jennifer is busy focusing on the custody hearing that will determine whether she can take her grandkids with her, rather than with Chad and Cat. But when Cat comes over and pitches a deal to Jennifer, how will she react? Will this be about custody? Or about her continued presence in Salem?

Lastly, Kristen and Tony update Chad. After being the next one to be kidnapped and left in the DiMera crypt, Chad woke up to Kristen and Tony being around him. Will the three be able to figure out the reason behind these disappearances? Is EJ behind this? Or someone else?

