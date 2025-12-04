The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Marlena confiding in Leo. On the other hand, Kate and Maggie talked about the business of Titan. Meanwhile, Tate made a promise to Brady. Up next, Holly fretted to Ari. And then last but not least, Sophia shocked Rachel in the facility.

The drama, chaos, worry, suspicions, plotting, danger, and more are about to intensify over time. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 4, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 4, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Cat triggering EJ’s memory. Something strange has been happening recently. Anytime EJ touches the copy of Wuthering Nights in his possession, he hears a voice, one that he knows. When Cat triggers his memory, will he recall that it was her reading to him?

Will he remember that he had known her long before she came to Salem? Will EJ be able to connect the dots and figure out the truth about where he knows Cat from? Meanwhile, Steve comes between Alex and Stephanie. What is this about, and why is he interfering in her daughter’s romance?

Especially when Stephanie is all set to leave for her book tour. Meanwhile, Chanel debates with Johnny. Now, what could this be related to? Is this about their newly adopted son, Trey? While they are happy to be parents, the ride hasn’t been the easiest as they juggle taking care of the baby.

So what debate could this be about? Parenting styles, maybe? Next, Holly cheers up Tate. He visited his sister Rachel at Bayview and has been down as he comes to terms with the reality of the situation. Tate is heartbroken about what the little girl is going through, but he knows it’s for the best.

Will Holly be able to make him feel better? And lastly, Rachel and Sophia bond. Sophia surprised Rachel when she spoke because everyone thought she had lost her speech temporarily after her breakdown. And now the two girls are bonding and getting to know one another. Will they plot together?

Especially with Rachel not happy at Bayview and Sophia discovering that her baby Trey, was adopted by Johnny and Chanel while she was locked up?

