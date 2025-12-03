The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Leo and Javi having a scratchy encounter with Gwen. On the other hand, Cat asked EJ for help. Kayla finally confirmed Marlena’s diagnosis. Belle asked Paulina for some needed support. And then lastly, Brady struggled to get through to Rachel.

The drama, the worries, the disappearances, the worries, plotting, the danger, and the secrets are about to get heated. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 3, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Marlena confiding in Leo. Ever since Brady told her that he does not want her involved in taking care of Rachel, Marlena has not been too pleased. After all, she knew it was Rachel who shot EJ, and she still kept it from him. And so he took this major decision.

Marlena is obviously hurt after this and is deciding to confide in Leo. How will the latter react to the same? Meanwhile, Kate and Maggie talk Titan business. How will this chatter fare for the two women? Kate has not been too involved in corporate and business lately, so what will she find out?

On the other hand, Tate makes a promise to Brady. Is this about Rachel? After all, the little girl was admitted into a mental illness facility after he found out how she shot EJ, plotted against Cat, and targeted Sarah using her allergy. Brady is worried for his daughter. So, is this why Tate is making a promise?

Is he ensuring that he will keep a check on his half-sister? Is this Tate’s attempt to make his father Brady feel less worried? Elsewhere, Holly frets to Ari. Is this about her new job under Stephanie? Or is this about her love life instead? Has something really happened between Holly and Tate?

And then lastly, Sophia shocks Rachel. After she was caught, Sophia had a supposed breakdown and didn’t say a word after that. Everyone thought she had lost her ability to speak temporarily. But it seems this was all a ploy by Sophia. Rachel is now admitted to the same mental facility she is in.

And now the girl is about to be shocked when Sophia walks in and has a chat with her. Did Sophia fake the breakdown to get away with her lies and crimes? How will Rachel react to the same? Will the two bond and plot their way out of this facility? Both of them are known for evil plans, after all.

