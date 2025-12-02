The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor setting a trap for Cane while he was busy trying to keep the peace between two women fighting over him. Meanwhile, Phyllis and Lily took the gloves off as they squared off for Cane. And lastly, the Abbotts strategized to protect Jabot.

The drama, the worry, the power moves, the strategizing, the danger, the plotting, and more are about to get heated quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 2, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 2, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor receiving a distress call from Los Angeles. While he has been plotting away against Cane, Jack, and Billy at home, his son Nick has been busy digging around for dirt on Matt Clark. And it seems he needs backup, which is why he has called Victor there.

Will Nick be able to find his son, Noah, in time for Victor to reach him? How will Matt get what’s coming for him? Will the father, son, and grandson join hands to teach him a lesson? On the other hand, Jack makes a bold move to protect Jabot. After all, Victor now has Cane’s AI program in his control.

Which means Jack’s family company is in danger, but he is not one to back out of a fight and is ready. Is he concocting bold moves and plotting to secure Jabot? Jack thinks closing Jabot for a few months will keep it safe from Victor, but is this too risky? Will it affect the company’s running?

Will he proceed with this plan, or will he find an alternative way to ensure Victor cannot harm Jabot or the Abbott family? And lastly, Audra pleads her case to Nate. She has been trying to explain and win his forgiveness. All she really wants is another chance to prove herself to him.

However, Nate has been adamant about no longer trusting Audra. He does not want to give their romance another try. When she makes a last attempt to save the sinking ship, will it work? Especially with Nate already going back to his former fling with Victoria? Is it time for Audra to move on, too?

