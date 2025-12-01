The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Christine and Danny celebrating their marriage in a room full of their loved ones and supporters. Meanwhile, Sharon and Nick continued their search for Noah while the Abbotts, the Winters, and the Newmans celebrated Thanksgiving.

The drama, the joy, the celebrations, the danger, the doubts, the hints, the chaos, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 1, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor setting a trap for Cane. The war between the Newman patriarch and the former Dumas has been brewing for a long time, and the two have been making power moves. But the latter faced a major setback when Phylis stole his AI program and gave it over to Victor.

And now he is all set to use it against Cane himself. Victor is setting a trap while Cane is busy keeping the peace between Lily and Phyllis. Is he going to walk right into it, or will he figure out a way to stay away from Victor’s power games? On the other hand, Phyllis and Lily take the gloves off.

The two have never really gotten along, but now their equation has gotten even more muddy because Phyllis made a play for Cane, who is Lily’s ex-husband and father of her children. Cane will always choose Lily, but he is playing a long game with Phylis to regain access to the AI program.

Lily is not happy about Phyllis and Cane’s proximity and has made it clear that he has to pick a side. Meanwhile, Phyllis has also confronted Cane about being a lovesick puppy despite being rejected by Lily. What will Cane do about this? And how fierce will Phyllis and Lily’s brewing fight get now?

And lastly, the Abbotts strategize to protect Jabot. The family had a lovely Thanksgiving dinner with Jack, Billy, Ashley, Tracy, Kyle, and Sally present. But it’s time to turn to serious business with Jabot under threat. Victor has his target set on the Abbott family company using the stolen AI program.

Jack is ready to give it back and fight for their legacy. And he has a plan, one he is not sure his family will like. Are they going to strategize and find a way to fine-tune this plot? Or will this lead to disagreements and friction?

