The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Ridge, Taylor, Steffy, Finn, Kelly, and Hayes feasting as they went around the table saying what they were thankful for. On the other hand, Sheila, Deacon, Carter, and Daphne celebrated Thanksgiving together, expressing their gratitude.

From confrontations and blindsiders to confessions and health worries, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Will and Electra reeling at who ran over Luna. How will they react to Ms Dylan’s confession? Steffy and Finn are committed to moving forward. Will they be able to put this Luna debacle in the past? Bill attempts to sway Katie to his firm. Will she listen to him?

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Luna’s killer confesses to Steffy and Finn. How will they react to what she has to say? Brooke and Ridge reminisce. But about what? When Katie is disappointed that her sister Brooke is not supporting her, will it cause friction?

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Bill confronts Ridge over what he’s done to Katie. How will this chat fare after Katie was fired from Forrester Creations? Donna blindsides Brooke with news about Eric. Is this going to cause some major health worries?

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Deacon, Hope, and Deke spend time together. How will this time as a family help them bond? Ridge and Eric have a powerful conversation at the office. Will this lead to some major changes at Forrester? Deacon visits Taylor, and their chemistry is palpable. Will they give this a chance?

Friday, December 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Steffy explaining to Finn her deep connection to Eric. Is this her attempt at pointing out how much she loves and adores her grandfather? To wrap things up, everyone worries about Eric’s health. Has his condition worsened? Is there a reason for alarm?

