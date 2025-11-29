The Bold and the Beautiful features numerous core families, but the Forrester family remains the most significant of them all. Thomas is a key part of the said family and has been in and out of the canvas. Based in Los Angeles, the daytime drama has featured plenty of drama, entertainment, and fun.

The soap opera revolves around the fashion industry in LA, and Thomas Forrester has remained a key designer of Forrester Creations over the years. Here’s what we know about Thomas, including details of his life, family, siblings, marriage, and annulments, as well as children.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Who is Thomas Forrester?

Thomas Forrester is a core character of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. He is a shareholder of Forrester Creations and a former lead designer at both Forrester and Spectra Creations. He also worked at Forrester International and was the Vice President of Forrester Creations.

He alternates between living in Los Angeles and Paris. Thomas has had quite an interesting, soapy, and scandalous life full of drama, crazy stories, stalking, drugging, kidnapping, seduction, plotting, and criminal activities.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Thomas Forrester’s Parents & Siblings

Thomas is the son of Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester. He is the elder brother of Steffy Forrester. Steffy’s twin sister, Phoebe Forrester, died during a car accident. Apart from Steffy and Phoebe, Thomas has half-siblings in RJ, his paternal half-brother, and Jack Marone, his maternal half-brother.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Thomas Forrester’s Marriages

Gabriela Moreno (2009)

Hope Logan (2015)

Thomas has been married twice, and both times it did not last long. He was first married to Gabriela Moreno in 2009. They tied the knot only to allow Gabriela to stay in Los Angeles. Ridge wanted the marriage to be annulled, while Taylor was more supportive and accepting. But things changed later.

When Thomas and Gabriela got physical despite warnings from Taylor, she wanted to contact the immigration department and report them. Later, Gabi herself got the marriage annulled and later left town after saying goodbye. Thomas manipulated Hope into marrying him by using his son Douglas.

When she found out that Thomas was lying to her, hiding that her daughter Beth was alive and that he used Douglas to manipulate her, Hope was furious. She got the marriage immediately annulled, officially ending things.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Thomas Forrester’s Kids

Douglas Forrester (son of Caroline)

Thomas has one son with Caroline Spencer II, and the father and son duo have gone through many ups and downs to reach a much closer bond now. Douglas was born in December 2015 and has been through quite a lot of trauma thanks to the messy family of Forresters, Logans, and Spencers.

