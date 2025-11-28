The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Brady and Tate watching over Rachel. On the other hand, Belle surprised Marlena. Up next, Alex worried about Stephanie’s safety. And then last but not least, the Brady family counted their blessings at a Brady Pub Thanksgiving celebration.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the plotting, the framing, the kidnapping, and more are about to get really intense very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 28, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 28, 2025

The final episode of the week features the Hortons missing a Thanksgiving guest. The feast is about to happen, but they are missing a guest at the table, and it’s none other than Chad. He has been kidnapped and thrown in the DiMera crypt. How exactly will the Hortons react to his absence?

Especially Chad’s children, Charlotte and Thomas, whom Jennifer is already plotting to take over with her to Boston? Next, Philip joins the Hernandez family for dinner. He may not be too close to his own family, but Gabi is happily welcoming her boyfriend to her family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

How will his experience at the Hernandez family feast fare? Will this bring him even closer to Gabi? Will their sparks fly even more? How will the food, family, and gratitude bring people together for those present? Speaking of which, Leo expresses his love for Javi with a special dessert. How sweet will this be?

Because Philip and Gabi aren’t the only love birds at the Hernandez family feast. Leo and Javi are happy and in love, and the former is making sure to take up any opportunity to express his love for his partner. Be it baking and desserts or key time. Will this be the time he proposes to Javi for marriage?

How will Javi react to it? And how will the rest of the family? Lastly, the DiMera crypt hosts a surprising reunion. After all, Chad has joined the rest of the captives. And it’s time for him to meet Kristen and Tony, who are already captured there. Will the three be able to find a way out?

Will they be able to figure out why all the DiMeras are slowly going missing and ending up at the crypt? Is this the beginning of a master plan? What could it mean for the family? Is someone key about to return very soon?

