Stranger Things Season 5 has generated a massive buzz on the internet after its Volume 1 was released yesterday. Fans of Stranger Things can’t stop sharing their theories and reactions after watching the first four episodes. One of the crucial questions on the minds of the audience is related to Max Mayfield, specifically, what happened to her and whether she is alive or not in Season 5?

What Happened With Max In Stranger Things Season 5?

In the previous season of Stranger Things, Max got targeted by Vecna. This happened after the death of Billy, who was the step-brother of Max. Vecna’s curse impacted Max, and she was almost about to die before Steve Harrington, Lucas, and others rescued her from the horizon.

Despite their attempt, Max was hospitalized and was in bed by the end of the season. In Season 5, we saw Lucas in the hospital with his girlfriend, playing the Kate Bush music tape ‘Running Up That Hill’ with the hope that Max might recover from her critical condition.

Max Was Spotted In Vecna’s Memory Prison In Season 5

This news is surely a big win for Stranger Things fans, as Max is still alive in Season 5. We saw that Henry, AKA Vecna, kidnapped Holly Wheeler and took her to a memory prison. When Henry left the house, Holly met Max Mayfield.

max mayfield’s return is actually my spiderman no way home like i just did a backflip in front of my tv pic.twitter.com/1V8gkX1fOJ — jen ⚓︎ st5 spoilers (@scrawnypercy) November 27, 2025

After this, Max revealed what happened to her as how she was about to die, but managed to survive till now. The hope of Lucas and others is also a major reason why Max wants to return to the real world, and she explained the memory prison concept of Vecna to Holly.

The girlfriend of Lucas explained that she was travelling from one memory to another, and this is the memory trap of Henry. Now, Holly and Max will attempt to escape this prison and return to the real world. On the other side, Hopper, El, and others are also trying to save Mike and Nancy’s sister from the trap of Vecna.

Now, it will be interesting to witness what will happen in Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5.

