The first volume of Stranger Things 5 is currently streaming on Netflix, and the audience can’t help but share their reactions. If you haven’t watched the series yet, you should be extra cautious of the spoilers that are floating everywhere on the internet. Once again, Steve Harriganton and his gang are ready to rescue the world, but another prominent character from Season 5 is Holly Wheeler.

For those who might not know, Holly is the sister of Mike & Nancy Wheeler in the series. After watching the season, many are curious to know about the real-life actress who played that role.

Stranger Things 5: Who Played Holly Wheeler?

The character of Holly Wheeler is played by the UK actress Nell Fisher. The star was born on November 2, 2011, in London, UK. Besides working on Stranger Things Season 5, she was part of Evil Dead Rise, Bookworm, and other projects.

Nell Fisher is only 14 years old, but she still impressed everyone with her acting in Netflix’s latest series. Many viewers also posted some appreciation posts for Nell after watching Stranger Things Season 5 and marked her as a great part of the cast.

What is the role of Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things Season 5?

Holly Wheeler played a crucial role in season 5 of Stranger Things. The sister of Mike and Nancy engaged in segments with Henry, aka Vecna, who manipulated her and eventually took her to a memory prison.

In the fifth season, Holly also met Max (Sadie Sink) in the memory prison, and now they will make an attempt to somehow return to the real world by rescuing themselves from Vecna. Stranger Things 5’s first part ended in a cliffhanger, and now everyone is eagerly waiting to see what the Duffer Brothers have in store for us in the next volume.

Sadie Sink and Nell Fisher in ‘Stranger Things 5’ dir. Duffer Brothers pic.twitter.com/kczRx2INB6 — 𝐀𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐛𝐨𝐲 (@asocialboy_) November 27, 2025

