Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed Show Drops Bombshell Casting

Assassin’s Creed is slipping back into live action again on Netflix, and the streaming giant seems eager to erase the memory of that bruised 2016 film. The franchise has been circling Netflix since 2020, and after years of slow movement, the first real spark finally arrived this summer with the official confirmation of the show and its creative team.

Who Joins The Cast As The First Confirmed Series Regular?

The biggest spark in this new chapter is actor Toby Wallace, who joins the project as its first officially announced cast member, per Deadline. His rise has been steady since his days on the 2019 Netflix drama The Society, followed by turns in The Bikeriders, Eden, Finestkind, and Pistol.

He steps into Assassin’s Creed as a series regular and co-lead, though Netflix is keeping every detail of his character sealed away.

Toby Wallace is entering the world of Assassin’s Creed. He’s the first series regular cast for the live-action series adaptation of Ubisoft’s best-selling video game franchise. pic.twitter.com/BNwFV84QQL — Netflix (@netflix) November 25, 2025

Netflix Assassin’s Creed Supposed Storyline

The show is led by creators and showrunners Roberto Patino and David Wiener, who joined the project this summer as things finally began to move after years of slow development. Their series promises a high-octane tale built around the secret war between two shadowy factions, one chasing control and manipulation over mankind’s future, and the other guarding free will at all costs.

The show will use fresh characters rather than pulling directly from the games, but it will still chase major historical events as the Assassins and Templars clash over humanity.

We’re excited to share an update on the live-action Assassin’s Creed series 📺 Netflix has greenlit the show, with Robert Patino and David Wiener set to serve as showrunners! Get a closer look here: https://t.co/5YXZvCLVTq pic.twitter.com/RjMx8jZdMh — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 17, 2025

Italy Is Expected To Be The Primary Setting While Ubisoft Faces A New Era

Early signs indicate that Italy will serve as the primary setting, placing the show in a territory that recalls the era of Assassin’s Creed II. This project is separate from Adi Shankar’s animated series announced in 2017, which remains quiet as Ubisoft focuses on the live-action version.

The timing is striking for Ubisoft, which recently received a huge investment of over 1 billion dollars from Tencent while facing a 91% drop in stock price over five years. Even with Assassin’s Creed Shadows pulling in 3 million players at its height, the company is stepping into a new chapter. Wallace’s casting feels like the first confident move toward a fresh future for the brand.

More casting news will land soon, and the Order of Assassins looks ready to rebuild its ranks on screen. Netflix’s leap into this universe is finally gaining momentum. For a franchise with global reach and a long list of fan expectations, this is the moment everyone will be watching closely without saying a word out loud.

