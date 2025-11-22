Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and the next week is set to air some special episodes featuring characters from various soap operas gathering for feasts, dinners, get-togethers, and more. The remembrance, the nostalgia, and the chats are set to be exciting and touching as the gratitude flows in.

The daytime dramas have the episodes chalked out, but not all new content will be released this week, with networks pre-empting episodes for classics and sports coverage. Here’s what we know about Thanksgiving schedules for Young & Restless, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Thanksgiving 2025: Will Soap Operas Air New Episodes This Week?

Days Of our Lives

The one thing different about Days of Our Lives from the other soap operas is that it airs on Peacock. The streaming platform allows the daytime drama to be streamed uninterrupted and without preemptions throughout the week.

This ensures that Thanksgiving week will feature all new episodes despite the holiday. A new episode will drop every day from Monday to Friday.

General Hospital

General Hospital will be preempted on Thursday and Friday due to sports coverage on ABC. The next week will feature only three new episodes of GH, which will air on the network on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The Bold & The Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful will be preempted on Friday for CBS Sports coverage. The daytime drama will air episodes on the remaining days, with the Thanksgiving episode of this year airing on November 26. As per which, “Steffy, Finn, Taylor, Hayes, and Kelly are sharing a warm family holiday.”

It further continues, “A special guest joining the Forrester-Finnegan gathering, Deacon and Sheila celebrating at Il Giardino and extending an unexpected invitation to Carter and Daphne.” Thursday will see a repeat episode being aired, which sees Edge and Eric checking on the models.

The Young & The Restless

The Young and the Restless will air new episodes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thursday will air a classic rebroadcast of Christine and Danny’s first wedding from 1990. The Hawaiian ceremony is in honor of their second marriage after decades earlier during the week.

And lastly, no new content will be aired on the last day of the week as the episode on Friday will be preempted due to CBS sports coverage.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Michael Is Enraged, Sonny Makes A Grim Discovery While Stella’s On The Warpath

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News