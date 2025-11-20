The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Nikki giving Claire a history lesson. On the other hand, Audra plotted her next move after her run-in with Claire, where threats and taunts were exchanged once again between the two. And then lastly, Lily commiserated with Holden.

The drama, the secrets, the warnings, the confrontations, the snooping, and the chaos are about to get heated quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 20, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 20, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Nick digging for dirt. He is aware that this is a whole mess involving Noah, caused by Matt. And to make sure that he knows everything he can about Matt’s past and secrets, Nick is busy snooping. He has already confided in his father Victor about the same.

And now it’s time for some sleuthing. Will Nick get the intel he needs in time to put Matt in his place for harming Noah? On the other hand, Noah and Sienna fall into a trap. Is Matt the one behind this? Who else could it be? Matt knows Noiah has been having an affair with his wife, Sienna.

And he is known to be someone who believes in revenge. Decades ago, he framed Nick for a false murder. And now he wants to punish Noah the same way. What trap is this, and how will Noah and Sienna get out of this mess? Is more trouble on the horizon thanks to Matt’s revenge saga?

And then lastly, Sharon stands her ground with Matt Clark. The latter may be lying and claiming that he is Mitch Bacall, and he knows nothing about what Sharon and Nick are claiming, but that’s just not true. Sharon is not backing down, and she is not scared, especially since it’s about her son.

Sharon has been through way too much trauma in her life to be afraid of Matt again. And she is making it clear that she is standing her ground. How will she react when he shows up at her hotel room while she is alone? Is she going to put him in his place? Or get him to confess his crimes?

