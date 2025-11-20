The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Johnny and Chanel struggling with Trey after happily adopting the baby. On the other hand, EJ tried to reach Johnny once again to fix things. Meanwhile, Cat fended off a robbery attempt. And then last but not least, Shawn supported Belle.

The drama, the secrets, the warnings, the confrontations, the confessions, the chaos and more are about to elevate. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 20, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 20, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Xander thanking Brady. What is this about? Is this related to Sarah? The former recently confronted the latter about his closeness to his estranged wife, Sarah. While she has made it clear that she wants to divorce Xander after the truth, he doesn’t want to.

Xander has no plans of moving on and is hoping to convince Sarah to give him another chance. But her bond with Brady is making him jealous. But when Xander thanks Brady, is this because he has made it clear he is only friends with Sarah? On the other hand, Rachel sets her sights on Sarah.

The little girl may really like Sarah, but when she spots her father Brady with Sarah, she assumes it might lead to something more. It has been evident that Rachel is territorial about Brady and only wants her mother, Kristen, to be with her father, Brady. And anyone who threatens that is an enemy.

Is this why Rachel has now decided to target Sarah? What will this result in? Will Sarah get badly affected by whatever Rachel has plotted against her? Meanwhile, Rafe and Cat hit a wall. Is this related to their mission to expose EJ? Or is it something entirely else regarding their job as agents?

Will this be a snag in their plans? Or will they find another way? Up next, Justin warns Jennifer. The latter is set to return to Boston, and she plans to take her daughter Abigail’s kids, Thomas and Charlotte, with her. She claims they aren’t safe with their father, Chad. She will do what it takes.

Jennifer even got Justin as her lawyer to deal with the custody battle in case Chad refuses to let the kids leave with her. But she gets a warning from Justin in return. Is he going to tell her to stop this before it becomes a legal and messy custody battle? And lastly, Jeremy advises Chad. Is this about Jennifer threatening to take custody if Chad doesn’t let her take the kids?

