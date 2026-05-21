The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Amy mourning Sophia. On the other hand, Gabi made Liam an offer regarding Ari. Meanwhile, Holly and Ari grappled with difficult feelings about Sophia’s death. Cat questioned EJ. And lastly, Belle and Chad finally had their long-awaited dinner date.

The drama, the romance, the doubts, the worry, the secrets, the chaos, the sparks, and more are set to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 21, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 21, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Anna getting frustrated with Tony. It has been a crazy few days since the reveal that Lexie is alive. And Tony is making use of the chance to make some moves. He offered Gabi the position of CEO of DiMera Enterprises. Is this what Anna is unhappy about?

Or is she tired of something else he has planned? On the other hand, Philip shares the truth with Gabi. What is he confessing, and how will this change the dynamic between them? Especially with Gabi having secrets of her own that she has kept from him. Elsewhere, Xander has a suggestion for Gwen.

What could this be about? Is this related to their fling? Or is this related to the newest offer made by Kristen? What is on Xander’s mind, and how will Gwen react to his suggestion? When Theo urges Abe to stop avoiding a decision, how will he reply? After all, it’s no secret he is doing exactly that.

Now that Lexie is alive, Abe is in a big fix. What should he do next? Will he choose Lexie or will he stay with Paulina? Is this what Theo is asking his father to stop avoiding? How will Abe respond to this confrontation? Is he ready to make a decision? And then last but not least, Paulina visits Lexie.

After finding out what happened while she was dead, Lexie immediately wanted to meet Paulina. And it seems the latter has responded to Lexie’s invite to come see her. How will this fare between the two strong women?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (May 20, 2026): Belle & Chad Have Their Dinner Date, Amy Mourns Sophia While Cat Questions EJ

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