The previous episode of General Hospital saw Laura making a shocking new discovery. Britt was left shaken after she saw Sidwell shoot Dalton right in front of her. Lucas and Marco dined with Ava. Michael introduced Jacinda to Sonny. And then lastly, Chase furthered his case investigation.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the plotting, the planning, the chaos and more are about to get serious in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 21, 2025

The final episode of the week features Michael playing peacemaker. But for whom? Is this regarding Brook Lynn whom he is busy chatting with? After all, she is his cousin and has been sure he is innocent. But her husband Chase is definitely against that very notion and is busy proving it wrong.

Chase has news for Alexis. He has been adamant to prove that his former wife Willow is innocent and that Michael is the one who is potentially the shooter of Drew. While he has no proof for his claims, he does know that his alibi of Jacinda is false. Chase recently had a chat with Ezra Boyle.

Was he actually the one who was with Jacinda the night of the shooting? Is this what Chase is determined to share with Alexis? Will he actually be able to prove that Michael’s alibi is false? When Marco makes a big decision, what could it be about? Is this about his relationship with Lucas or not?

Could it be about the decision of Lucas moving in with him? Or is this about his father Sidwell? Meanwhile, Gio confides in Sonny. But about what? Is this about his father Dante and the returning friction between them due to the Rocco case? Or is this about ensuring everyone in his group is safe.

Elsewhere, Jason grills Britt. Is this about the secrets she has actively been harboring? She faked her death and has been doing Sidwell’s dirty work to ensure access to the medicines she needs for her health. Will Jason be able to grill some answers out of Britt or not? And lastly, Laura is shocked.

She may have been rejoicing about winning the elections once again but was left flabbergasted when she saw Dalton’s dead body in the trunk of her car. How will she deal with Sidwell trying to frame her for Dalton’s murder?

