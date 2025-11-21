The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna rushing off from the beach house after being rejected by Will once again. Meanwhile, everyone was informed about Luna having escaped and left to track her down. Li, Deacon, Baker, Poppy, Sheila, Taylor: everyone was involved.

The drama, the tracking, the poetry, the warnings, the ultimatums., the chasing and the chaos is set to elevate really soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 21, 2025

The final episode of the week features Luna’s desperation taking her down dark and foggy paths. While almost everyone is busy searching for her with flashlights and equipment, the hunt is about to get dangerous. Luna is still trying to stay under the radar as she uses bushes to stay away from reach.

But it’s only a matter of time before she ends up finding nowhere to go. As sneaky as she is when it comes to staying away from everyone’s eyes, this is a different situation. One that will lead her down danger. As she runs off to ensure she is away from being tracked, she is set to collide with a car.

While it was a cliffhanger and it’s unclear if she was actually hit by the car which honked, the bright light and Luna’s fearful face was the only thing left to see before things went black. Has she been hit? Who was in the car and what does it mean for Luna? Did she lie when she said she miscarried?

Meanwhile, everyone back home is frantic and worried for the safety of everyone around. Steffy and Finn are ensuring the kids are safe and far away from Luna’s reach. Electra is rushing to reach Will once again. And then there is Katie whose health has been a major question mark recently?

What does this mean for her future? She only recently reunited with Bill and has been worried about their son Will, thanks to Luna and her web of crazy obsession. Katie’s son is the apple of her eye, and his drinks were spiked, after which Luna raped him. This has left Katie too heartbroken and angry.

