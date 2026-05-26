Bhooth Bangla is already a box office success. The Bollywood horror-comedy is now in the last leg of its theatrical journey, but is yet to achieve some milestones. The countdown has officially begun, as it chases the domestic lifetime of Sooryavanshi. Scroll below for the day 39 report!

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned in India in 39 days?

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 50 lakh on day 39. It maintained a stable hold compared to 55 lakh earned on the sixth Friday. Chand Mera Dil and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has now taken over the maximum show count, but there’s nothing to worry about as Priyadarshan’s directorial is already a success.

Made against a budget of 120 crore, Bhooth Bangla has accumulated 191.81 crore net at the Indian box office in 39 days. It has registered returns of 71.81 crore and is a plus affair.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Day 36 – 55 lakh

Day 37 – 1 crore

Day 38 – 1.35 crore

Day 39 – 50 lakh

Total – 191.81 crore

Battle against Sooryavanshi is on!

Sooryavanshi is Akshay Kumar’s second highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office with a lifetime of 195.04 crore net in India. Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav’s horror-comedy needs only 3.23 crore to surpass that mark. With no significant release until the arrival of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on June 5, it will comfortably achieve the milestone.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 38 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 191.81 crore

ROI: 71.81 crore

ROI%: 60%

India gross: 226.33 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 283.88 crore

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Athiradi Box Office Collection Day 12: Tovino Thomas Starrer Is A Success & 4th Highest Mollywood Grosser Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News