The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise is gearing up for an exciting new chapter, and this time, it’s bringing a familiar face from Stranger Things along for the ride. Sadie Sink, best known for her standout performance as Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series, is reportedly joining Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4.

While Sadie’s role remains a closely guarded secret, fan theories are already swirling. Some speculate that she might play Gwen Stacy, a character previously portrayed by Emma Stone in Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films.

Spiderman 4: Production Plans And Release Date

The film will start production this summer, with a release date of July 31, 2026. This time, Destin Daniel Cretton, the filmmaker behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, takes the director’s chair and steps in to replace Jon Watts.

Interestingly, Spider-Man 4 won’t be Holland’s only major release that summer. Just two weeks earlier, on July 17, he’ll be seen in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic, The Odyssey, where he’s rumored to play a younger version of Odysseus alongside Matt Damon.

Spider-Man 4, initially slated to debut on July 24, was nudged back by a week to ensure some breathing room between these two potential blockbusters. With both films arriving in quick succession, Holland’s summer of 2026 could solidify him as the season’s reigning box office star.

Will Familiar Faces Return?

Fans who were hoping to see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire return may be disappointed. Their emotional farewell in Spider-Man: No Way Home seemingly closed that chapter. Meanwhile, Zendaya’s involvement as MJ is also yet to be confirmed. However, given her status as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, her absence would be surprising, even if her character no longer remembers Peter Parker.

Adding to Marvel’s excitement, Spider-Man 4 will arrive just weeks after Avengers: Doomsday, where Holland’s Spider-Man is also expected to appear.

