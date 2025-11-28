Spoiler Alert: This article contains some major spoilers from Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1

The final season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, and its buzz continues online even after its release. Everyone is sharing their reactions to the iconic moments from Volume 1 of Season 5, especially the conclusion of episode 4.

However, let’s have a look at the X reviews of Stranger Things 5 after Day 1.

Fans’ Expectations Exceeded With Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Ending

The ending of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 witnessed a surprise when Will Byers channelized his powers and rescued everyone from the demogorgons. A fan on Twitter (X) wrote his reaction to Will having powers and feels that Season 5 exceeded his expectations.

WILL BYERS HAS POWERS?? BYLER BASICALLY CANON?? STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5 U HAVE EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS pic.twitter.com/rlrlIYf6iM — mel (@bylerDNI) November 27, 2025

Another user shared a clip of WWE star CM Punk and mentioned that the last 25 minutes of episode 4 of Stranger Things 5 gave him unlimited chills.

UNLIMITED CHILLS FOR THE LAST 25MINS OF EPISODE 4 OF STRANGER THINGS 5 pic.twitter.com/HNeTaqfBAL — Sammy J Jonah Jameson (@SammyJReacts) November 27, 2025

While talking about episode 4 of Season 5, ‘The Sorcerer’, a fan feels that this thing was the best piece of media that has ever existed on the internet.

Stranger Things season 5 episode 4 ‘The Sorcerer’ is the best piece of media that has ever existed — ʎɹǝʌɐ | ST5 SPOILERS (@avysawstars) November 27, 2025

A X user also made a surprise comment that he is about to rewatch Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, implying that he loved the finale season.

can’t wait to stuff my face with good food today and rewatch stranger things 5 just as god intended pic.twitter.com/iz3KhyEGkv — tarrin | st5 spoilers (@chiefjopper) November 27, 2025

After watching the entire Volume 1 Season, a viewer shared his reaction that Stranger Things 5 is crazy, and he can’t wait for the second half of the Netflix series, which will be released in late December.

Stranger Things szn 5 really is crazy I can’t wait for the second half — hannah delgado (@Hannah_Delgado) November 28, 2025

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Reviews: The Final Verdict

With all these reactions, it’s evident that fans really loved Netflix’s latest series. It shows that the series manages to carry its legacy in the final season, too. A popular series rarely carries its charm in its forthcoming seasons, but it seems that the Duffer Brothers cracked the code and impressed everyone.

So, if you are a fan of Stranger Things, you must watch Season 5 Volume 1 now. Rest, it remains to be seen what plans the makers have stored for us in the second half of the series.

