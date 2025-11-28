Stranger Things 5 X Reviews
Spoiler Alert: This article contains some major spoilers from Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1

The final season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, and its buzz continues online even after its release. Everyone is sharing their reactions to the iconic moments from Volume 1 of Season 5, especially the conclusion of episode 4.

However, let’s have a look at the X reviews of Stranger Things 5 after Day 1.

Fans’ Expectations Exceeded With Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Ending

The ending of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 witnessed a surprise when Will Byers channelized his powers and rescued everyone from the demogorgons. A fan on Twitter (X) wrote his reaction to Will having powers and feels that Season 5 exceeded his expectations.

Another user shared a clip of WWE star CM Punk and mentioned that the last 25 minutes of episode 4 of Stranger Things 5 gave him unlimited chills.

While talking about episode 4 of Season 5, ‘The Sorcerer’, a fan feels that this thing was the best piece of media that has ever existed on the internet.

A X user also made a surprise comment that he is about to rewatch Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, implying that he loved the finale season.

After watching the entire Volume 1 Season, a viewer shared his reaction that Stranger Things 5 is crazy, and he can’t wait for the second half of the Netflix series, which will be released in late December.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Reviews: The Final Verdict

With all these reactions, it’s evident that fans really loved Netflix’s latest series. It shows that the series manages to carry its legacy in the final season, too. A popular series rarely carries its charm in its forthcoming seasons, but it seems that the Duffer Brothers cracked the code and impressed everyone.

So, if you are a fan of Stranger Things, you must watch Season 5 Volume 1 now. Rest, it remains to be seen what plans the makers have stored for us in the second half of the series.

