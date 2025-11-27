The final season of Stranger Things is currently making waves among the audience. The first volume of Stranger Things 5 was released this morning, and reactions are being shared everywhere on the internet.

After watching the entire four episodes of Volume 1, fans can’t stop making theories and assumptions about the next volume and the finale of the epic saga. One of the major characters who returns in Season 5 is Kaali. Number 008 was seen in the Upside Down under the restrictions of Dr. Kay.

Who Is Number 008 In Stranger Things Season 5?

Similar to El and Vecna, Kaali is also a human with supernatural powers. She was also given the code names, which are visible in her hand as 008. At an early age, Kaali was brought as an experiment to Hawkins Lab, like other children. After escaping Dr. Martin Brenner’s lab, Kaali joined a gang with Axel, Mick, Funshine, and Dottie and killed the people who had done something wrong in their past.

Kaali was introduced in Season 2 of the Netflix series, specifically in the episode titled “The Lost Sister.” For a few days, El and Kaali worked together. Later, Eleven decided to leave her sister and return to Hopper and the others. Following this, Kaali disappeared from the series, but now she is back in Season 5.

Kali being back was the best part of this episode #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/iUfeUB3zaE — zee (st5 spoilers) (@catmileven) November 27, 2025

What Powers Does Kaali Have?

The number 008 was spotted in the lab of Dr. Kay, where Hopper and El believed that she had trapped Henry, AKA Vecna. However, when Hopper risked his life, he found that it was 008 behind the door.

For those who might not know, Kaali has the power of illusion and can flick the minds of people. With the help of her illusion powers, she aided her previous gang to execute their missions and to escape from the police.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things 5: Meet The Actress Who Played Holly Wheeler & Stole The Spotlight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News