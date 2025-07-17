We, the fans of the Stranger Things series, are in for the ride for the last time. The show is going to premiere for the final season, and we can’t wait to see what happens to all our favorite characters. The series features Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, and others in the lead roles. The teaser trailer of the final season has been dropped, and left us with a lot of jitters, gasps, and excitement.

The dreadful danger is back, and so are the demogorgons. However, in the clip of 2 minutes 46 seconds, as we all were too invested to see what’s happening and what might come that there were a few easter eggs that might have been missed. Scroll ahead to find out the 3 things that could have slipped past your eyesight.

Eddie Munson’s Legacy Is Still Alive

In Stranger Things season 4, Eddie Munson, a Dragon & Dungeons player and a heavy metal lover, played a very important part in defeating Vecna. Joseph Quinn portrayed the character, and very soon, he became a fan favorite. However, during the battle, Munson gives his all and dies at the end of season 4, so that the heroes of Hawkins could end Vecna’s lair.

The group of kids from Hawkins is back for the last round with the final season, and while Eddie Munson is nowhere to be seen, his legacy still lives on. He is not forgotten. In the teaser, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) visits Eddie’s grave, where ‘Burn In Hell’ can be seen written over his stone with blood. This shows how his friends still remember him from time to time. The quick grave scene might have missed your attention. Even though the character was not present in the video clip, there might be some flashbacks in the season.

Is Vecna Back?

After a buildup in three seasons, we finally get introduced to Vecna in season 4. The mastermind of the upside-down world, Vecna, was just another experimental project like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). He was 001. Despite understanding the norms of good and evil, he chose to become the utmost level of evil. Played by Jamie Campbell, Vecna is known as a serial killer who haunts his victims with past traumas and kills them brutally. However, at the end of season 4, when everyone comes together to defeat the powerful, dangerous entity, he vanishes.

🚨| First look at Vecna’s new design in ‘STRANGER THINGS 5’!#StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/tmq3F70dba — Stranger Things Updates (@Updates_SThings) July 16, 2025

It seemed like he disappeared, but he is back. Almost at the end of the teaser trailer, Vecna can be seen walking through a curtain-like structure and says, “Found you.” Now we don’t know if he found Eleven or Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), but it definitely is enough to boost the anticipation revolving around the series. Will he return with more power? Only time can tell.

Is Max Mayfield Awake?

We got to see in the last season of Stranger Things that after fighting for life and death with Vecna, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) returned to herself. But she remained unconscious for the rest of the season. We were all waiting for her to wake up. So, does that happen in the final season? Well, during one of the scenes in the teaser trailer, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) can be seen holding Max in his arms, trying to hide from all the demogorgons and saving her from them. Does this mean she is now awake but too weak to fight alone?

o lucas meio que é o primeiro homem do mundo, né? toda a temporada de stranger things ele faz de tudo pra proteger a max pic.twitter.com/4mMr42CPJ3 — ana (@esterscline) July 16, 2025

A lot of questions are arising, and they can only be answered once it is broadcast on Netflix. The episodes will be released in this order: Volume 1 on Nov. 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year’s Eve. Watch the teaser here:

Let us know your thoughts about Stranger Things season 5.

