Since Stranger Things premiered, Will Byers has always been identified as the group member who is the quiet, soft, and sensitive friend. Over time, fans began to notice slight hints about his character that suggested there was more to his story than just the supernatural events in Hawkins. The question many have asked for in years is simple: Is Will Byers gay?

Will Byers’s In The Stranger Things Series

The show creators, namely the Duffer Brothers, clarified that they saw Will Byers as someone who is different from everybody else in a way that he actually feels it. In one instance at the beginning of season one, when he was to be the third boy in the love triangle between Mike and El, his mother commented that he was called queer by his classmates. This moment gave a clear idea that Will was struggling with something personal even before the events of the Upside Down.

“how were we supposed to know will byers was gay if they never say it in the show?” the show: pic.twitter.com/OJehBUlJmg — △ jiji (@runedeer) July 15, 2022

As the show progressed, his feelings became more visible. In the third season, Mike is heard telling Will in the scene, “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.” That dialogue has been described as the first instance in which the show expressly suggested that Will was possibly gay. In Season 4, it became pretty much clearer that Will has strong romantic feelings for his best friend, Mike Wheeler.

mike wheeler is pan and will byers is gay (confirmed) pic.twitter.com/KBMQzMMxvu — erin (@8Osbyler) July 10, 2019

The emotional van scene, where Will was talking about love and acceptance, confirmed this for many viewers. As per IndieWire, in an interview, Noah Schnapp, the actor who portrays Will, revealed, “It’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike.” He further added, “I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong. Will has always felt like that.”

Noah Schnapp’s Own Experience

According to Variety, to the outside world, actor Noah Schnapp faced a similar experience. In early 2023, he released a short TikTok video coming out as gay. The video clip featured him resting on a pillow and miming to a popular audio clip, “You know what it never was? That serious.” The text above his head read, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared for 18 years and they said ‘we know.’” The post spread quickly online and was praised by fans around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp)

Noah later said that playing Will helped him understand himself better. In the end, both Will Byers and Noah Schnapp manage to gather the strength and character to stay true to themselves.

